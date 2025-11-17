1.5 million job seekers, 110,000 employers registered on PITB-developed Punjab Job Center

Monday, November 17, 2025
LAHORE, Nov 17 (APP): Since its launch in August 2022, the Punjab Job Center, an online platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Labour and Human Resource Department, has registered over 1.5 million job seekers, with more than 110,000 employers signing up.
This progress was highlighted during a review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, according to a press release issued on Monday.
The Punjab Job Center aims to connect employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies, workers, and job seekers in a unified platform, facilitating seamless interactions and access to job opportunities.
Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Punjab Job Center is playing a pivotal role in connecting youth with fair and suitable employment opportunities based on their skills. At the same time, it serves as a reliable channel for employers to access a skilled and competent workforce.”
Both private and public sector employers, along with business owners, can easily register on the portal online. Job seekers can also register by sending their National Identity Card number via SMS to 8900 or via WhatsApp at 0310-8148900 to receive a direct registration link.
