03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)

MIRPUR, Feb 14 (APP):At least three people were killed and 18 injured, seven of them seriously, when a passenger wagon skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine near Hajeera town in Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police sources said.

“The Hajeera-bound overloaded, ill-fated Toyota Hiace Wagon (LES 4891) from Doonga Ghambheer town in the same district met the accident at Kharanch village, 7 km away from Hajeera town, following failure of the breaks, and fell into the deep ravine, leaving three of its occupants dead on the spot and 18 others injured, seven of them grievously, a Hajeera Police Station duty officer told APP over the telephone on Wednesday.

Those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap were identified as Bilal s/o Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Asif s/o Muhammad Akbar, and Muhammad Asim s/o Muhammad Shareef, all residents of local areas, the police officer said.

The injured were admitted to Tehseel Headquarter Hospital in Hajeera. Whereas the seriously injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalakot, where their condition is considered to be out of danger.

Police have reportedly booked the wagon driver for overloading. Further investigations are in progress, the police officer further added.