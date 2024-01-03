0.6 mln illegal immigrants repatriated so far: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA, Jan 3 (APP): Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that around 0.6 million illegal illegal immigrants had been repatriated to their home country so far.

The government would be able to meet the target of repatriation of one million illegal immigrants by January 30, he said while addressing a press conference.

Jan Achakzai alleged that the families of some “terrorists” were holding a protest “on the instructions of their foreign masters and few facilitators in Islamabad”.

A commission was already was dealing with the missing persons issue and they should have raised their grievances at that forum instead of resorting to protest, he added.

The people of Balochistan had rejected the call of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee for a shutter down strike, the minister said.

He said those who were involved in attacking state institutions on May 9 last year should not be allowed to take part in the general elections.

“How they demand a level-playing field,” he regretted.

Referring to the killing of six barbers in Waziristan, Jan Achakzai said it was conspiracy to create hatred between the people of two provinces. Such anti-state designs had been foiled by the State with the support of nation in the past and the enemies would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious plots in future too, he added.

He said the security forces would take the revenge of ‘every drop of blood’ of martyred barbers from their murderers.

To a question, the minister said national player Ahmed Shahzad would arrive in Quetta on January 7, where he would present a road-map for the cricketers of Balochistan to become a part of the national cricket team.

To another query, he said around 200,000 fake national identity cards from Balochistan had been blocked .