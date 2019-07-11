Dollar gains 60 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 158.48

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 60 paisa in interbank, which traded at Rs 158.48 as compared to the last closing at Rs 157.88, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 158.50 and Rs 159.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by Rs 1.43 and was traded at Rs 178.61 as compared to last closing at Rs 177.18.