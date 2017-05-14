Doll making, Stone carving training program to start on May 16

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa has scheduled a week-long training

programme of “Stone Carving, Doll Making and Mirror Work”

under its ongoing craft of the month series from May 16.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that

the training programme will be held at Heritage Museum, Garden

Avenue, Shakarparian, addingt hat daily timings will be from 10 am

to 5 pm. She said that schools can bring their children between 10

am to 1 pm.

She said that the programme aims at promoting traditional

skills and inculcating awareness among younger generation,

particularly children about the rich craft heritage of Pakistan.

In this regard,an inaugural ceremony will be held May 16 at

Heritage Museum featuring live folk musical performances, folk

dances and cultural shows.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that interested parents can enroll their

children for training program with Museum Section of Lok Virsa on

9249200 or 0300-5204755.

Registration is free. Lok Virsa will also provide craft

materials for the training program.