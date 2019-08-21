Doesn’t matter whether head coach is foreigner or Pakistani: Imad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):All-rounder Imad Wasim believes it does not matter of whether the head coach is a foreigner or Pakistani unless the game of cricket is going in the right direction.

Imad said it does not matter who the head coach is as his job was to perform to the best of his abilities. “Whoever takes over Mickey Arthur’s role would have my wholehearted support and I do wish him all the best”.

“Regardless of where the coach is from, the key idea is for him to keep pushing Pakistan cricket in the right direction and as long as he does that, he would be the ideal person for the job,” Pakpassion.et quoted him as saying.