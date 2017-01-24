Documents of three generations of Sharif family submitted in SC: Dr Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Spokesman to Prime Minister Dr Musadiq Malik here Tuesday said income tax and wealth tax returns and financial documents of three generations of Sharif family were submitted in Supreme Court in Panama papers case.

Speaking at a press conference along with Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League(N) Daniyal Aziz, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Captain (Retd) Safdar submitted their income tax returns.

While the Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz and her grandmother presented their wealth tax statements to the court.

Other documents included official permission for setting up of Gulf Steel Mills in Dubai, land agreement, land use agreement, pictures of factory during construction and afterwards, mills sales agreement in 1978, papers showing 25 percent stake of Mian Muhammad Sharif in mills and certified affidavit of Tariq Shafi.

The family also submitted incorporation certificate of Nescoll and Nielson, bearer certificates of Qatari royal family, nominee certificate and certified copy of trust deed signed between Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz in 2006 and property papers of Jati Umra.

He said Imran Khan could not submit any proof during three months in the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan and others made three allegations against Maryam Nawaz and they could not prove any of them, he added.

Daniyal Aziz said name of Maryam Nawaz was not even in the Panama papers.

Maryam Nawaz was not even mentioned in the prayer in court by the petitioners including PTI, Sheikh Rashid and Jamaat e Islami (JI).

He said Imran Khan was obsessed with the name of Maryam Nawaz and had sensed impending defeat in the case in Supreme Court.

He said in the past Imran Khan constantly lied about rigging in elections and alleged about “35 punctures” and later admitted that it was a false accusation.

The judicial commission in its verdict rejected allegations of organised rigging by Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI), he recalled.

Imran Khan had nothing else to say except raising the issue of payment of Rs 480 billion to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in his talk with media outside Supreme Court, he added.

Daniyal Aziz clarified that the payment to IPPs was made to cut down energy shortages and the amount was properly audited and discussed in the parliament.

The payment was owed by the previous government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and was paid by PMLN government to save reputation of the country, he added.

He criticised the negative campaign in media about Maryam Nawaz.

He said PTI was trying to save its image by telling lies at a higher pitch but it would be badly defeated in its case in the Supreme Court. Imran Khan was misguiding and poisoning the minds of youth with his lies, he emphasised.

The PML-N legislator said Election Commission in an order on January 16 stated that Imran Khan used filthy language and uncivilized behaviour and was involved in destroying constitutional institutions.

For about three years, Imran Khan was refusing to provide money trail of foreign funding received by his party for holding sits in Islamabad. The foreign funds were collected in United States, according to details of United States Justice Department website, he added.

He said the legal section on the website of International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) stated that it was not suggesting any kind of wrong doing on the part of those whose names appeared in Panama Papers.

He reminded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stated in a speech that he would want an apology from Imran Khan if his family was honourably acquitted in the Panama Papers case.

Daniyal recalled that Imran Khan claimed that he would end corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days but now the situation was that for the last one and a half years, the post of Director General Ehtesab Commission KP was kept vacant.

He said Imran Khan also used a whitening of black money scheme (tax amnesty scheme 200) of Pervez Musharraf regime in the financial year 2001 to declare his hidden assets.