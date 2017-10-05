Documentary film `Revealed: Himalayan Meltdown’ screened

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) and United Nations Information Centre on Thursday organized

screening of United Nations Development Program (UNDP) documentary

film `Revealed: Himalayan Meltdown’.

The UN documentary `Revealed: Himalayan Meltdown’ shows us the

shrink and meltdown in the region putting in danger not millions but

billions of human beings.

Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, India and Bhutan are

victims of glacier melting crisis. Along with floods, comes drought

in Nepal as seasonal rains have dried up. If that is not enough,

avalanches and earthquakes are around.