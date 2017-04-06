Doctors to be promoted on basis of service structure: CM

GILGIT, April 6 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Thursday said promotion of doctors would be made
strictly on the basis of service structure.
He assured that their problems regarding promotion would be
addressed on priority basis for which instructions had been issued
to the Secretaries Services and Health Departments.
The cabinet has approved policy regarding regularization of
doctors under which all those doctors who had completed two-year
continuous service on contract basis would be regularized in line
with the cabinet decision.
These views were expressed by the Chief Minister Gilgit
Balistan while talking to a representative delegation of doctors
association here.
The provincial government had announced a special package
to address problems of shortage of doctors that would be given
practical shape for implementation before April 30. The Chief
Minister said implementation on the incentive package approved
for doctors, would commence from November.
The Chief Minister said the past regime had completely
ignored the very important health sector and indiscriminate
treatment were meted out to doctors as result of which
doctors did not come to GB.
Hafizur Rehman said his government had ended discrimination
with doctors and has introduced reforms by significantly increasing
the health budget and resultantly more than 450 doctors came to
Gilgit from other provinces to serve here.
To address shortage of doctors problem, he said doctors are
being recruited on contract basis under walk-in-interview programme
strictly on merit.
He said talks with Punjab Government have been held to address
problems related to administration at postgraduate programs of
the doctors.
Due to prudent government’s reforms, he said, gradual improvement
are being coming in health sector and the government was utilizing
all available resources for provision of better treatment facilities
to patients.
The Chief Minister said insurance of people of Gilgit Balistan
by 2020 was the top most priority of his government, adding the
Prime Minister of Pakistan has introduced health insurance scheme
in different districts of the province to provide better treatment facilities to poor patients.
For the first time, he said, an MRI machine has been installed
in the province by the Punjab Government while healthcare council
are being setup to bring further improvement in health sector.