Doctors to be promoted on basis of service structure: CM

GILGIT, April 6 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman Thursday said promotion of doctors would be made

strictly on the basis of service structure.

He assured that their problems regarding promotion would be

addressed on priority basis for which instructions had been issued

to the Secretaries Services and Health Departments.

The cabinet has approved policy regarding regularization of

doctors under which all those doctors who had completed two-year

continuous service on contract basis would be regularized in line

with the cabinet decision.

These views were expressed by the Chief Minister Gilgit

Balistan while talking to a representative delegation of doctors

association here.

The provincial government had announced a special package

to address problems of shortage of doctors that would be given

practical shape for implementation before April 30. The Chief

Minister said implementation on the incentive package approved

for doctors, would commence from November.

The Chief Minister said the past regime had completely

ignored the very important health sector and indiscriminate

treatment were meted out to doctors as result of which

doctors did not come to GB.

Hafizur Rehman said his government had ended discrimination

with doctors and has introduced reforms by significantly increasing

the health budget and resultantly more than 450 doctors came to

Gilgit from other provinces to serve here.

To address shortage of doctors problem, he said doctors are

being recruited on contract basis under walk-in-interview programme

strictly on merit.

He said talks with Punjab Government have been held to address

problems related to administration at postgraduate programs of

the doctors.

Due to prudent government’s reforms, he said, gradual improvement

are being coming in health sector and the government was utilizing

all available resources for provision of better treatment facilities

to patients.

The Chief Minister said insurance of people of Gilgit Balistan

by 2020 was the top most priority of his government, adding the

Prime Minister of Pakistan has introduced health insurance scheme

in different districts of the province to provide better treatment facilities to poor patients.

For the first time, he said, an MRI machine has been installed

in the province by the Punjab Government while healthcare council

are being setup to bring further improvement in health sector.