Doctors need to keep morale high in prevailing Coronavirus situation. Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Friday announced that the federal government within a week will commence special training program for doctors to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to PTV news, Dr Zafar Mirza asked doctors to keep their morale high in the prevailing coronavirus situation,moreover, government with the help of UNICF has decided to give special trainings to paramedical staff and doctors in hospitals.

“We are starting training programs for the doctors in a week time to better prepare them to meet the challenge”, he added.

Dr Zafar Mirza said a helpline has also been established at the national level to respond to the queries of the people about coronavirus which will be more stronger and wide in coming days.

He said Coronavirus helpline has received more than 9000 calls so far , adding, around 55 people are working for this corona related information services to the people.

He said ministry of health also working on the training of helpline staff where they will able to handle all technical calls efficiently.

Zafar Mirza said the government is considering to reserve the federal general hospital in Islamabad for treatment of coronavirus patients.

A list of hospitals at the national level has been prepared that will serve as the first line of defense against the coronavirus, he said, adding, arrangements have been made to deal with any kind of situation.