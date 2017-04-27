Diversity, inclusion to create better world through better performance: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Diversity and Inclusion (D&I)

transforms societies, organizations and individuals to positively

impact the life quality of people as it leads to better performance.

The government is dedicated to advance D&I by ensuring equal

opportunities to everyone irrespective of gender, age, ethnicity,

religion and disability.

This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA

Marvi Memon while speaking at “Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks

(GDIB) Conference 2017” said a news release received here on

Thursday.

The conference was held to project the research work “Global

Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB): Standards Around the

World” of 95 diversity & inclusion experts guided by Julie O’ Mara

and Alan Richter sponsored by “The Diversity Collegium”- a think-

tank of diversity practitioners based in Washington DC.

The GDIB supports organizations in the development and implementation of D&I best practices.

Marvi said that they need to change stereotypical mindsets,

show tolerance and think beyond biases in order to progress and

prosper.

The BISP recently launched first multilingual book “Stories of

BISP” in 18 different languages based on the real life stories of

its beneficiary women from 146 districts of Pakistan as a token of

respect to regional languages of Pakistan.

“We need to communicate,accept differences and find commonalities to progress and promote unity through diversity”, she said.

The Minister added that BISP was a bouquet of Pakistan that

caters to 5.4 million diverse women from all across Pakistan.

Internationally recognized BISP, consists of a diverse workforce

that helps in better understanding of the stakeholders and customers

leading to improved performance of the organization.

Chairperson BISP reiterated that Pakistan is on the right path

towards managing diversity and fostering inclusion that started with

increase in number of women parliamentarians as gender diversity and

inclusion is imperative for economic growth and development.

Improvement in gender diversity in workforce requires a review of

global best practices and their customization to local industry

dynamics for providing a level playing field to women to contribute

toward economic wellbeing of the country.

In the end, the Chairperson distributed D&I best practices

awards to Telenor, Engro, PPAF, Jazz, FINCA, Fatima Fertilizers,

Standard Chartered Bank and Bank Alfalah.

The conference was addressed by Ms Julie O’ Mara co author GDIB 2016, Shahzad Doda President Standard Chartered Bank, Dr Ishrat Hussain former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jehan Ara President Software Houses

Associations, Jehangir Piracha CEO Engro Vopak terminal and many

other corporate heads.