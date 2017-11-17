District administration issues final warning to protesters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday issued final warning to protesters of a religious groups to vacate Faizabad interchange failing which strict action would be taken against them.

Following the Orders of Islamabad High Court, the officials of ICT have warned the protestors to end Faizabad blockade by tonight, otherwise there might be use of force against them. The Court had ordered district administration to end the sit-in through dialogue with the protesters, and use force if required.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Mushtaq Ahmed and the DIG Operations appeared before the court following a petition filed by a citizen Abdul Qayyum. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui said, “Our religion teaches us for mercy on elderly persons, women and children even in days of war.”

He said that a specific place (Democracy and Speech Corner) be reserved in Islamabad to lodge protest.

It is to mention that the protest camping is joined by supporters of Tehreek-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY) and the Sunni Tehreek Pakistan (ST).

Following these directions, the District Magistrate Mushtaq Ahmed has warned the protesters of two religious groups to end protest.

In a letter, the protestors have been told that administration would now be compelled to use strict action as

continuance of the sit-in will be considered a contempt of court.

The religious groups have blocked the Faizabad interchange by placing their camps for nearly ten days.

During appearance in the court on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner told that number of protesters, currently between 1,800 and 2,000, may increase after Friday prayers.

He noted that at least three to four hours would be necessary to clear the area, and that it would get dark quickly after Friday prayers. He said conducting an operation in the dark may not be wise.

Meanwhile, police sources said that DIG Operations, Senior Superintendent of Police and other officers attended a meeting of high-level administration officials which was chaired by DC Mushtaq Ahmed, where Additional Inspector General Special Branch Captain (retd) Muhammad Ilyas gave a briefing.

The officials as per sources decided that a final warning will be issued to the protesters to vacate the Interchange before a clearance operation takes place. If they do not do so, only then will an operation take place. The police, FC and Rangers will be deployed to assist in the operation, the sources maintained.