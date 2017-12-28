Distortion of agreed security check of Jadhav’s family regrettable: FO

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Foreign office spokesperson Dr Faisal Thursday said distortion of agreed security check of Indian spy family and portraying it as religious/cultural disrespect denotes only bad faith on behalf of India.

During his weekly media briefing in foreign office, Dr Faisal said that Indian allegations against Pakistan coming 24 hours after the visit of Kalbhushan Yadavs family are baseless, counterproductive and regrettable.

A comprehensive security check was essential on which both the countries had agreed, in advance, through diplomatic channels, he added.

Spokesperson reaffirmed that the purpose of the visit was to have a meeting on humanitarian grounds, of Commander Jadhav with his wife and mother, which was successfully achieved despite all impediments.

He said the humanitarian gesture by Pakistan does not obviate the fact reality that Commander Jadhav is a convicted Indian terrorist and spy responsible for multiple deaths and destruction in Pakistan.

He said that the visitors belongings were returned to them before they left except the shoe of Commander Jadhav’s wife was retained as it did not clear the security check.

Replying to a question he said that Indian media is controlling the politics of their country.

He added that we should focus on the bigger positive outcome and not get bogged down in details or distortion of facts. Rejecting the propaganda against Pakistani products in Afghanistan he said that Afghans are using Pakistani products for years and callous propaganda cannot dent the trust between the two countries.

Condemning the terrorist attack in Kabul this morning he said that Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in its all forms and manifestations and firm resolve to eradicate this menace.

He confirmed that Pakistan will repatriate 290 Indian fishermen who accidently crossed the borders. Repatriation will be done in two phases, he added.

Dr Faisal said that during the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue held in Beijing, three countries have agreed to enhance linkage with Afghanistan through CPEC. They believe that it will give boost to regional economy, he said.

Replying to question regarding Col. Zaheer Habib he said that Government of Pakistan is constantly in touch with the government of Nepal. We also wrote about the issue to Govt of India as he was lost near Indian border, he informed.

He said the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Office on the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces in the Rakhchikri sector on the LoC and the use of IEDs, resulted in the shahadat of three soldiers and injuring another.

This year has witnessed an unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces on LoC resulting in the shahadat of 54 civilians and injuries to 174, he added.