Distinguished Service Medals awarded to 35 scientists, engineers, officials

RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP): Director General Strategic Plans Division

Lieutenant General Mazhar Jamil on behalf of the Chairman JSC conferred Distinguished Service Medals to 35 eminent scientists, engineers and officials of the Strategic Plans Division for their meritorious services.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued

here on Thursday, Medals were conferred during an Investiture Ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters.