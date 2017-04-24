Dissenting notes is common worldwide: CJP

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian

Saqib Nisar Monday said courts handed over dissenting notes worldwide, but those were not discussed in a way as it was being done in Pakistan.

He gave these remarks during hearing of a case regarding illegal felling of trees and encroachment of land here in Bani Gala.

The apex court had taken suo-moto notice over a letter submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan regarding illegal felling of trees and encroachment in Bani Gala.

During the proceedings, the chief justice, who headed a three-member bench, reminded the PTI chief that everyone was supposed to respect the courts and their decisions.

He remarked people came to courts due to the trust they reposed in them and reiterated that the judiciary would continue functioning in accordance with the law.

On the occasion, the PTI chief Imran Khan praised the five-member bench over Panama Papers case and extending his complete support to the country’s institutions.

About the instant case, the court directed against felling of trees in Bani Gala Botanical Gardens and the National Park.

It also directed that any building set up within the premises of the Botanical Garden should not be given electricity and gas connections.