‘Disseminating fake news unethical, illegal, disservice to nation’

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP):The fake news buster of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has traced a fake account created in the name of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz.

Tagging a tweet from a fake account of the Information Minister, the fake news buster said, “Disseminating fake news is not only unethical and illegal but it is also disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behaviour.”

The tweet from the fake account commented on a court decision to grant bail to an accused allegedly involved in child pornography.