Display centre of Pakistani products likely to be established in Uzbekistan

FAISALABAD, May 13 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador Designate to Uzbekistan Dr.

Irfan Yusuf Shami said that Display Centre of Pakistani Products is likely to be established in Uzbekistan which is agro-based strong economy and has three times more yields of cotton than Pakistan.

He was addressing a meeting with office-bearers, executive committee and

members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) On Saturday.

He said that during E.C.O Summit, the Deputy Prime Minister of

Uzbekistan visited Pakistan and held meetings with Pakistani counterpart and emphasized on joint ventures and investment in Uzbekistan.

In order to promote bilateral trade between the two countries, the

flights from Lahore to Tashkent on weekly basis are restored which is more adequate trade route than Afghanistan whereas flights are also available at Tashkent for 52 countries of the world, he added. Dr Shami said that Uzbekistan has shown keen interest in CPEC project too.

About export opportunities, he said that there is a great scope of

export of citrus, mangoes and potatoes from Pakistan to Uzbekistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador Designate to Mexico

Tasawar Khan said that Mexico has one trillion dollars economy and 125 million population had 700 billion dollars trade volume wherein the imports worth 372 billion dollars.

He said that there is a lot of potential of textile products to be

exported to Mexico that is also gaining more importance in the world for becoming member of Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG).

He said that Mexican Embassy had been closed in 2007 and 2009. In this

regard he will make all-out efforts that the embassy may be reopened in Pakistan.

He said that during 1995 and 2013 the Pakistani rice had been banned due

to quality issue. He also assured to establish Pakistani products display centre in Mexico. The main object of visiting FCCI is to interact with the Faisalabad business community and to take feedback.

Earlier during his welcome address President FCCI Engineer Muhammad

Saeed Sheikh congratulated both the ambassadors on their appointment and expressed hope that the bilateral trade between the two countries will witness enhancement manifolds.

He announced trade delegations to Uzbekistan during the month of

September. He suggested the Pakistani Designated Ambassador to Mexico to organize exhibitions in order to promote Pakistani products.

Later, FCCI shields and CPEC books compiled by FCCI were also presented

to both designated ambassadors.