Dishonest decisions, corruption done in past main reasons for economic crisis: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the dishonest decisions and corruption done in the past were the main reasons for the economic crisis being faced by the country at present.

The president, in an interview with a private television channel, said the people had voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to government because of its commitment to purge the country of the corrupt and develop it on the principles of State of Madina.

He said after the 18th Constitutional Amendment delegating powers to the parliament, the president’s office still had a crucial role to play for maintaining balance and cooperation among the federating units. The constitution also allowed the president to do his part on non-political subjects like family planning, prevention of diseases and women’s right of inheritance, he said.

Dr Alvi said he had even initiated a process of awards for television channels for airing public service messages on social issues.

He said the media had to do a lot to uplift the society by focusing on social issues as currently they were more tilted towards the political subjects.