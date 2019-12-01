Disbursement of loans under Kamyab Jawan Program to start from December

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):The disbursement of loans to youth under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme would start from December 2019

and continue till June 2020.

The applicants would get the loans on merit under Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (OMYAP) after completing all required formalities, said official sources.

He said that all the executing banks, including National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Bank of Khyber (BoK) would strengthen their infrastructure both in terms of human resource and technology to cope with the huge challenge of processing one million applications received so far under the scheme.

He said that they would strictly follow merit and transparency in the processing and disbursement of loans to the potential entrepreneurs.

It would not only create employment opportunities for the youth but would also contribute remarkably to the national economic growth, the source said.