Disabled persons asked to avail postal ballot paper facility by July 5

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the persons with disabilities to avail postal ballot paper facility to exercise their right of vote in general election 2018.

According to an ECP statement, July 5 is the last date for persons with disabilities to file their applications in this regard. All the citizens with having Computerized National Identity Cards mentioning disabled person issued by the National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA) can submit their applications to the relevant returning officers.