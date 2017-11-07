Director IFAD, Rome calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP): Ashwani K. Muthoo, Director (Global Engagement), IFAD, Rome, called on Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM Office on Tuesday.

Muthoo briefed the Prime Minister on the projects being undertaken by IFAD in Pakistan since 1978. He informed that over the past 40 years, IFAD has implemented projects worth 2.2 billion dollars (including co-financing) in agriculture, rural development and poverty alleviation in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated IFAD’s work in Pakistan and invited IFAD to examine the possibility

of solarization of tube wells in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.

Muthoo informed the Prime Minister of a seminar that IFAD intended to hold in Pakistan next year

on the impact of climate change and to review adaptation techniques to mitigate negative impacts of climate change in countries like Pakistan, that were being seriously affected by climate change.