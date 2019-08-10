ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday said step by step diplomacy was being put in place to address the long standing issue of Kashmir.
Talking to a private news channel, she said Kashmir issue should be resolved as per charter of the United Nations, and that the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination was part of that charter.
Diplomatic efforts being made to resolve Kashmir issue as per UN charter: Maleeha Lodhi
