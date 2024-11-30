Romania’s path to progress, National Day highlights achievements, future goals: Envoy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Romania’s National Day on December 1 celebrates more than the historic union of 1918, which marks the nation’s journey of transformation, its growing role in Europe, and its partnerships worldwide, including with Pakistan.

Dan Stoenescu, ambassador-designate of Romania to Pakistan, in his message on National Day, said that December 1 stands as a significant day for Romanians, and commemorates the 1918 union of Transylvania with the Kingdom of Romania, a milestone that shaped the modern state. It is also a time to reflect on Romania’s achievements since joining the European Union in 2007 and its evolving role in a complex global landscape.

He said Romania’s history has been marked by resilience and growth. After the fall of the Iron Curtain 35 years ago, the country transitioned from totalitarianism to democracy. “Now, in the face of challenges like Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and regional instability, Romania remains committed to European values of solidarity and determination”, he added.

As a NATO member for 20 years, he said Romania has bolstered its security and international standing. NATO’s 75th anniversary this year underscores the alliance’s role in fostering unity and protection for its billion-strong population. He said Romania actively supports NATO’s principles, the “open door” policy, and partnerships with countries sharing democratic values.

While appreciating his country’s effort joining the EU has been a turning point for Romania. Over the past 17 years, EU membership has transformed the nation’s economy, infrastructure, and quality of life, he said, adding that Romania has received over €60 billion in EU funds, driving projects in transport, healthcare, education, and environmental protection.

He said the impact is visible: Romania’s GDP has tripled, and GDP per capita has nearly quadrupled since 2007. Citizens enjoy higher wages, improved infrastructure, and greater opportunities for education and work across Europe. By 2025, Romania is set to join the Schengen zone, enabling visa-free travel globally, including to the U.S.

The ambassador-designate said the EU programs like Erasmus have connected Romanians to the world, with over 44,000 students benefiting from international study opportunities. Meanwhile, investments in digitalization and infrastructure have prepared the nation to address future challenges effectively.

He also indicated future the Romania stands at a crossroads, with €79 billion allocated from the EU budget for 2021-2027, including the Next Generation EU recovery plan. This funding offers opportunities to accelerate reforms in healthcare, education, and digitalization, he mentioned.

The government aims to strengthen infrastructure and tackle global challenges like the Ukraine conflict and pandemic recovery, he said and added that Romania’s commitment to EU principles positions it as a vital contributor to European resilience and unity.

“Support for the European integration of Moldova and Ukraine highlights Romania’s dedication to regional stability. As a key player in the EU, Romania continues to advocate for a secure and prosperous Europe”, he added.

Highlighting Romania’s bilateral relations with Pakistan, he said the relations between the two countries also play an essential role in its global outreach, adding, “This year marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, characterized by political dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest”.

He said Romania and Pakistan are working to deepen their collaboration, particularly within the EU-Pakistan framework and international platforms like the UN, adding strengthening this partnership is a priority as both nations aim to address shared challenges and advance common goals.

He said Romania’s National Day is a celebration of progress and a commitment to the future. The country’s integration into the European project has brought economic growth, democratic stability, and global connectivity, he added.

This National Day serves as a reminder of the road traveled and the potential ahead for Romania and its people.