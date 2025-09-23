Renovated NADRA hall inaugurated at embassy in UAE

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Sep 23 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi along with Abbas Darwish Lari, Chairman Lari Exchange, inaugurated the newly renovated NADRA hall at the embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday. In his welcome remarks, ambassador Tirmizi expressed deep gratitude to the management of Lari Exchange for the generous support in renovating the facility. He said that with the recent inauguration of the Consular Hall and now the upgraded NADRA Hall, the embassy’s seating capacity for visitors has increased from 200 to 500, significantly improving the quality of services for community members. “I am pleased that, with our collective efforts, Pakistani nationals can now experience more efficient access and better facilities when availing services at the embassy,” added the ambassador. Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted that it had always been his priority to enhance community welfare and ensure the provision of efficient consular services by Pakistan’s mission in the UAE. On behalf of Fuaad Abbas Darwish Lari, CEO of Lari Exchange, Syed Zulfiqar Haider Bilgrami, Head of Customer Services Department, conveyed appreciation to the ambassador for providing the opportunity to collaborate on a community welfare project. He added that Lari Exchange remains committed to serving thousands of Pakistanis in the UAE by facilitating remittances through legal and transparent channels. The ambassador also acknowledged the contributions of Kiran Kazmi, Head of Chancery, her team and the Lari Exchange for their effective coordination and timely execution of the renovation project. He further thanked Manzoor K. Hasrat for his volunteer artwork at the NADRA Hall. The ceremony was attended by officials of the embassy and many Pakistani community members residing in the UAE.