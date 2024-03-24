Photo exhibition on Pakistan held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar 24 (APP):

A photo exhibition titled “Khoobsurat Pakistan” was organized in continuity of Youm-e-Pakistan and Nouruz Celebrations at Buraj Azadi, Tehran to promote culture and tourism of Pakistan.

Ambassador Mudassir Tipu inaugurated the exhibition along-with Ali Raza Dabbaghi representative of Ministry of Culture, Iran.

Ministry of Culture Iran accorded a special permission to Embassy of Pakistan to hold this event. It signifies the close cultural ties and brotherly relations of both the countries.

​The representative of Ministry of Culture appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Embassy and called it a milestone towards promotion of tourism and people to people contact, that will further strengthen the brotherly relations of both countries.

​Ambassador Mudassir thanked Ali Raza for all the support of the Iranian Government. He further added that Pakistan is blessed with marvelous beauty, its mighty mountains, virgin beaches, snow clapped mountains, deserts and historical monuments are custodians of ancient civilizations. He added that Iran also is very beautiful and unique country and such ventures shall help improve the tourism between both countries.

A large number of people visited the exhibition and appreciated the beauty of Pakistan.