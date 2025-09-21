Pakistan’s HC presents letters of credence to President of Ghana

- Advertisement -

ACCRA, Sep 21 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Ghana Najeeb Durrani presented his letters of credence to the President of the Republic of Ghana John Mahama on 19 September, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields. The President of Ghana desired that Pakistani companies should set up businesses in Ghana especially in the manufacturing sector. He said that he intends to send a high level defence delegation to Pakistan for cooperation in the defence and counterterrorism fields. A Pakistani Rice Road Show was also organised in the Capital, Accra, recently which was participated by leading Pakistani rice exporters and Ghanian importers. A number of Pakistani businesses have desired to set up businesses in Ghana since the arrival of Durrani in Ghana.