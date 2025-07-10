Thursday, July 10, 2025
Pakistan’s first envoy to St. Kitts, Nevis presents credentials to governor general

BASSETERRE, Jul 10 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan Muhammad Saleem presented his Letters of Credence to Governor General of the Federation of Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis, Dame Marcella A. Liburd, at a formal ceremony held at the Government House here.

During the ceremony, High Commissioner Saleem conveyed warm greetings from the leadership and the people of Pakistan to the governor general and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and forward-looking relationship with St. Kitts and Nevis and underscored the mutual benefit of enhanced collaboration.

High Commissioner Saleem, based in Ottawa, Canada, is concurrently accredited as Pakistan’s non-resident High Commissioner to St. Kitts and Nevis.

The diplomatic relations between Pakistan and St. Kitts and Nevis were established in January 2024.

High Commissioner Saleem is the first envoy of Pakistan to be accredited to the Federation. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen the newly established diplomatic ties and build a cooperative partnership in various areas including political, trade, investment, development and tourism.

The presentation of credentials marks a historic milestone in engagement between the two countries and paves the way for deeper cooperation in the years to come.

