Pakistan’s Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday met Prefet of the Occitanie Region Pierre-André Durand in Toulouse.

During the meeting they exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of education, culture, people-to-people contacts, commerce and industry.

Meanwhile Pakistan’s ambassador to Republic of Korea Nabeel Munir spoke to students of the Sungkyunkkwan University (SKKU)’s Global Environmental Leaders Program on issues relating climate change, its impacts on Pakistan and Pakistan’s leadership in climate change negotiations.

In another meeting, Pakistan High Commissioner in Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof met Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar and discussed issues relating to the agricultural sectors of both the countries.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Portugal Ahmad Warraich visited the Money Museum, the Bank of Portugal and presented Currency Notes of Pakistan to Luis Maximo dos Santos, Vice Governor, Banco de Portugal for the record of the Museum.