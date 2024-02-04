Pakistani school organizes family fun bazar in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, Feb 4 (APP):Pakistan Community Welfare School (PCWS), Abu Dhabi organized a Family Fun Bazar on Saturday.

A large number of Pakistani community members including the students and teachers participated in the event.

During the event, school children presented rich cultures of UAE and Pakistan. The children performed on the tunes of folk music presenting colourful cultures of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi was the chief guest on the occasion. The ambassador congratulated the Principal Ms. Farhat Jadoon, teachers, parents and especially the school children for organizing and participating in the event.

The ambassador also congratulated the children, their parents and teachers who recently won the mathematics competition TTRS. 106 schools in the UAE participated in the competition.

The ambassador reiterated commitments for community’s welfare and providing quality education for kids. The PCWS is providing quality and affordable education to more than 400 students in Abu Dhabi.