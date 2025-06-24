Pakistan showcases culture, cuisine in Brussels

- Advertisement -

BRUSSELS, Jun 23 (APP): The embassy of Pakistan in Brussels hosted a cultural evening titled “Culture, Cuisine & Couture of Pakistan” on Monday at Autoworld, located in the historic Parc du Cinquantenaire.

The event brought together a distinguished gathering, including Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), members of the Belgian Federal and Regional Parliaments, ambassadors, senior representatives from the European External Action Service (EEAS), the European Commission, and the Belgian government, as well as business leaders, media professionals, and members of the diplomatic and cultural community in Brussels.

In his welcome remarks, ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and diversity stretching from the Himalayan highlands to the shores of the Arabian Sea. He noted that Pakistan is a mosaic of communities, each contributing unique traditions in music, art, textiles, and cuisine. The ambassador described the evening as a celebration of friendship and cultural exchange, and underscored the growing breadth of Pakistan’s relations with Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union across trade, development, climate resilience, and people-to-people engagement.

The programme featured traditional music, a short documentary on Pakistan and a fashion show. The fashion show held particular significance, showcasing textiles meticulously handcrafted by women artisans from communities affected by the devastating 2022 floods. These garments were not only a testament to Pakistan’s textile traditions but also embodied stories of resilience and continuity, linking contemporary craftsmanship to a civilizational legacy stretching back to the Indus Valley Civilization.

Ambassador Qureshi reminded guests that as far back as 5,000 years ago, cities like Mohenjodaro were centres of urban sophistication and textile production, exporting to distant lands such as Mesopotamia and Egypt. The spirit of that heritage endures today through the creativity and perseverance of Pakistan’s artisans, especially its women.

Guests also enjoyed a culinary journey across Pakistan, with chefs flown in from Pakistan preparing a menu that represented the country’s diverse regional cuisines, from the fertile plains of Punjab to the highlands of Gilgit-Baltistan. Signature dishes included aromatic Basmati rice, richly spiced curries, traditional street snacks, and Kashmiri tea. The ambassador described Pakistani cuisine as a reflection of the country’s ethnic and geographical diversity, shaped by influences from South, Central, and West Asia.

The event also served to promote Pakistan’s tourism potential. Ambassador Qureshi invited guests to explore Pakistan’s natural beauty and cultural treasures, from the Mughal splendors of Lahore to the Sufi shrines of Sindh, and from the ancient ruins of Mohenjodaro to the mountain festivals of the north. He noted that Pakistan is home to six UNESCO World Heritage Sites and countless experiences that showcase its famed hospitality, or “mehmaan nawazi.” In closing, the ambassador extended his thanks to key partners who made the event possible, including Murtaza Hashwani of the Hashoo Group, Fasel Jahangir of White Pearl Group, and Fawad from Al-Karam Textiles.

The evening concluded with a message of cultural exchange, resilience, and shared values. Through initiatives such as this, the embassy continues to promote a positive and nuanced image of Pakistan while deepening understanding and connections with European partners.