Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at Expand North Star 2025

DUBAI, Oct 12 (APP): Expand North Star 2025, taking place at Dubai Harbour from October 12 to 15, is the region’s premier platform connecting global start-ups, investors, and innovators. The Pakistan Pavilion at Expand North Star 2025 was inaugurated on Sunday by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the UAE alongside Rafique Ahmed Buriro, Additional Secretary, Ministry of IT & Telecom/CEO Ignite, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai; Ali Zeb Khan, Trade Counsellor; Muhammad Saleh, Press Counsellor; and Bilal Abbasi, General Manager (Projects), Ignite – National Technology Fund. The Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad, was also present at the inauguration. The delegation from the Ministry of IT & Telecom and Ignite expressed their pride in representing Pakistan at one of the world’s largest start-up and innovation gatherings, where 10 leading Pakistani start-ups under Ignite are showcasing innovative digital products and technological solutions across diverse sectors. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, highlighted the remarkable growth of Pakistan’s IT exports to the UAE, which reached USD 376 million in FY 2024–25. He further noted that Pakistan’s global IT exports have surpassed USD 3.76 billion, reflecting the country’s growing footprint in international technology markets. Rafique Ahmed Buriro, said, “The participation of Pakistani start ups at Expand North Star 2025 reflects our government’s vision to empower youth through technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. These startups are not only ambassadors of Pakistan’s digital potential but also vital contributors to our national goal of achieving sustainable economic growth through the knowledge economy. We are committed to continuing our efforts in supporting and expanding Pakistan’s start up ecosystem to compete globally.” He encouraged investors, entrepreneurs, and IT professionals to visit the Pakistan Pavilion (Hall 8, Stand No. H8-B180) to witness the creativity and innovation driving Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem and to explore avenues for collaboration and investment. Total of 40+ independent start-ups are also participating this year showcasing Pakistan’s growing strength in technology and entrepreneurship. Investor interest in the Pakistani pavilion has been notably strong and vibrant this year, as global venture capitalists, accelerators and corporate partners explore collaboration and funding opportunities with Pakistani founders. These engagements reflect rising confidence in Pakistan’s ability to produce scalable, impactful and investment ready business.