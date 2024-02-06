Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Pakistan, Monsha’at sign MoU to boost cooperation in SMEs sector

RIYADH, Feb 6 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq and Governor Monsha’at Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini on Tuesday signed a MoU for cooperation in the field of Small & Medium Enterprises.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the sidelines of the Public Investment Fund, Private Sector Forum in Riyadh. The MoU will open new doors for SMEs to operate.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

