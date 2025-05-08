Pakistan launches drive in UK to increase FDI, elevate global economic profile

- Advertisement -

LONDON, May 08 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali has arrived here for a two-day high-level engagements with international financial leaders aimed at accelerating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan and elevating its global economic profile.

Accompanied by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the visit marks a strategic push to deepen Pakistan’s ties with top-tier global investors and financial institutions, a news release said on Wednesday.

Over the course of the visit, the delegation will hold crucial meetings with executives from renowned firms including TTB Partners, STJ Partners, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg Bank, and Amundi Fund Group.

These discussions aim to spotlight Pakistan’s privatisation roadmap and its growing potential as a hub for strategic, long-term investment.

A centerpiece of the visit will be Ali’s participation in Pakistan Investors Day, to be hosted by Jefferies on May 8, 2025 offering a powerful platform to showcase Pakistan’s robust investment landscape, ongoing economic reforms, and the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency and investor confidence.

“This visit reflects Pakistan’s forward-looking vision,” Ali said, adding “We are here to build trust, forge partnerships, and demonstrate that Pakistan is open for business—with a clear agenda for growth, stability, and opportunity.”

With an ambitious reform agenda and a firm focus on private sector-led development, Pakistan is positioning itself as a compelling destination for global capital. The London mission represents a pivotal step in unlocking new investment channels and driving sustainable economic progress.