Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victim of Moscow terror attack

MOSCOW, Apr 1 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali took part in the ceremony to commemorate the victims of the deadly terrorist attack that occurred at the Crocus City Hall, Moscow.

The ambassador laid flowers at the impromptu memorial during the solemn ceremony on 30 March 2024.

“We share the grief of the people of Russia. We can imagine the horror and pain it brings, as Pakistan has sacrificed more than 100,000 lives fighting terrorism,” he said in a statement issued on Monday.