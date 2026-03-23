Pakistan Day observed across world in simple, dignified manner 

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Pakistan missions and embassies across the globe, Monday, marked the Pakistan Day in a simple but dignified manner in different ceremonies attended by Pakistani diaspora.

The envoys, diplomats and speakers highlighted the significance of the historic event which paved way for the momentous movement leading to realization of the creation of a separate homeland called Pakistan.

Implementing government’s directives for austerity measures in view of the regional situation, these ceremonies were held in a simple and frugal manner.

The national flag was hoisted in the ceremonies to the tune of national anthem in order to express reverence for the national day, a red letter day in country’s history.

Messages from the president, the prime minister and deputy prime miniser/foreign minsiter of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

SINGAPORE:

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House, Singapore, to commemorate the 86th National Day of Pakistan.

In view of the prevailing situation in the Middle East region, the ceremony was held in a simple and dignified manner. Members of the Pakistani community, officials of the High Commission and their families attended the ceremony.

High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq, in her remarks, highlighted that March 23 served as a powerful reminder of the struggle and sacrifices made by the Muslims of the subcontinent for the creation of a separate homeland.

She also paid homage to struggle and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and conveyed that the government is celebrating 150th Birth Anniversary of Jinnah this year with a number of planned commemorative activities.

She emphasized the collective responsibility to uphold the ideals of the nation and to keep the Pakistani flag flying high, particularly in these testing times, a press release said.

She noted that Pakistanis were a resilient nation, capable of overcoming challenges with unity and determination.

The High Commissioner also commended the overseas Pakistani community for their vital role as ambassadors of Pakistan’s culture and for their significant contributions to the national economy through remittances.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for global peace as well as for the security, stability, and economic prosperity of Pakistan, in line with the vision of the country’s founding fathers.

UAE, DUBAI:

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai commemorated Pakistan’s National Day with a dignified ceremony attended by members of the Pakistani community and Consulate officials.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, hoisted the national flag to mark the commencement of the proceedings.

In his address, the Consul General extended warm felicitations on Pakistan Day, recalling the historic significance of March 23, 1940, when the Muslims of the subcontinent adopted the Pakistan Resolution, laying the foundation for an independent homeland.

He noted that this defining moment ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947, a press release said.

Paying tribute to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of countless leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement, he said, “The creation of Pakistan through a peaceful and democratic struggle remains an unparalleled milestone in the human history”.

Highlighting the role of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Arab Emirates, he described the community as a vital bridge between Pakistan and the UAE, contributing significantly to the progress of both countries.

He highlighted that the highest foreign remittances to Pakistan in February 2026 were received from the UAE and commended the community for this achievement.

While appreciating the responsible conduct demonstrated by the community amid the current regional security situation, he urged continued adherence to local laws and awareness of local laws and sensitivities, particularly in the use of social and digital media platforms.

The Consul General encouraged Pakistanis in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to continue playing a constructive role in Pakistan’s development.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the values of hard work, honesty, and integrity, and reaffirmed that adherence to Quaid-e-Azam’s guiding principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline would lead to a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.

SRI LANKA:

The High Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka celebrated the 86th National Day of Pakistan with traditional favour and resolve.

JEDDAH, KSA:

Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah Syed Mustafa Rabbani, in his remarks, underlined the significance of the day and spoke about the strong bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing it as a brotherly relationship that is deeply rooted in faith and history.

Emphasizing on the importance of this day he said “this day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by the founding fathers of Pakistan to secure a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. It is a day to reflect on the ideals of unity, faith, and discipline that were espoused by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.”

The Consul General also expressed his deep admiration for the Pakistani community living in Jeddah and their contribution towards promoting the economic development of Kingdom Saudi Arabia and brotherly relations between the two countries, a press release said.

The Consul General emphasized that Pak-Saudi friendship had stood the test of times and they would continue to stand together as all-weather friends.

A cross section of Pakistani diaspora and representatives of ethnic media attended the event.

Pakistani community in Jeddah expressed deep interest and great zeal in this event as it was the first National day event held at newly opened consulate general premises.

The event concluded with a collective prayer and supplications for the peace, welfare and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH:

On the occasion of Pakistan National Day a solemn flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka.

High Commissioner Imran Haider raised the flag in in the presence of members of Pakistani community, students, representatives of civil society and local media, a press release said.

The High Commissioner extended felicitations to Pakistani diaspora in Bangladesh.

He paid rich tributes to the founding fathers for the sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan.

He underscored the importance of reflecting on this legacy and renewing collective resolve to build a strong and prosperous Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A pictorial exhibition was also organized to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam MuhammadAli Jinnah for his glorious struggle and leadership for the independence of Muslims in South Asia.

The ceremony concluded with dua for prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

TOKYO, JAPAN:

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo commemorated Pakistan Day with a dignified and patriotic ceremony .

The event was led by Ambassador Abdul Hameed and attended by members of the Pakistani community, along with officials of the embassy, a press release said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Abdul Hameed highlighted the vital role of the Pakistani diaspora in Japan in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.

He commended the community for their contributions across various sectors and encouraged them to continue serving as ambassadors of Pakistan’s culture, values, and potential.

The gathering reflected a strong sense of patriotism and cohesion, as participants celebrated their shared heritage and identity.

The event also provided an opportunity to reinforce bonds within the community and to express a collective commitment to the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

On this occasion, attendees renewed their pledge to uphold the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah—Unity, Faith, and Discipline—and to contribute positively towards enhancing Pakistan’s image on the global stage.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the continued peace, stability, and development of Pakistan.

INDIA:

Saad Ahmad Warraich, Chargé d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India hoisted the national flag at an impressive ceremony held at the Chancery Lawns.

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