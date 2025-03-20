17.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Diplomatic Corner

Pakistan celebrates Nowruz at UNESCO

PARIS, Mar 20 (APP): Pakistan, in collaboration with 12 other countries, celebrated the vibrant and culturally significant festival of Nowruz at the UNESCO Headquarters on Wednesday.

The event brought together diplomats, dignitaries, and community members, showcasing the rich heritage of Nowruz festival.

The celebrations featured traditional music and performances, with cultural and food exhibitions that showcased the diverse customs and traditions of the participating countries.

Guests were treated to a feast of traditional Pakistani cuisine, including shami kebabs, aromatic basmatic biryani and refreshing lassi, offering a glimpse into Pakistan’s delicious culinary heritage at UNESCO.

Nowruz, a festival marking the arrival of spring, symbolizes peace, friendship, and renewal around the world. It is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) and was jointly registered by Pakistan with 12 other countries.

The well-attended event at UNESCO underscored Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to fostering cultural understanding and promoting the value of Nowruz at the global stage.

The celebrations not only highlighted the importance of cultural diversity, but also reinforced the spirit of unity among countries over food and music.

