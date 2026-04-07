ISLAMABAD: April 07 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider and Bangladesh Minister for Commerce, Industry, Textiles and Jute, Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Tuesday, discussed the ongoing trade and economic cooperation, explored avenues for trade diversification, promotion of business-to-business linkages and enhancement of sectoral exchanges.

The Pakistan high commissioner called on the minister and conveyed a congratulatory message from Federal Minister for Commerce, Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan, a press release said.

Haider briefed the minister on the outcomes of recent meetings held under various institutional mechanisms.

They also agreed to expedite respective proposals in order to realize the full potential of mutually beneficial bilateral trade.

Discussions also covered various sectors of mutual interest including textiles, pharmaceuticals, agricultural commodities and engineering goods.

Both sides agreed to work in close collaboration to strengthen trade, investment and industrial cooperation.