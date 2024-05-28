Pak ambassador presents Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam medal to IsDB Chairman

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq on Tuesday presented ‘Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam’ medal to Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser, at IsDB headquarters in Jeddah.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Pakistan’s missions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a press release said.

‘Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam’ medal is one of Pakistan’s highest civil awards awarded to foreign nationals for special merit or their eminent services to Pakistan.

The President of Pakistan had conferred this medal on Dr. Al-Jasser for his instrumental role and for IsDB Group’s leadership in supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda and support at important world forums.