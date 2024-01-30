OIC chief, Pakistan envoy discuss prospects of cooperation

JEDDAH, Jan 30 (APP): Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher met with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha.

In the meeting held at the OIC headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, they discussed the prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Pakistan, efforts to enhance Joint Islamic Action, and a number of issues on the OIC agenda, said an OIC’s press release received Tuesday.

“Pleased to meet Secretary General OIC H.E Hissein Brahim Taha. Discussed issues of mutual concern, Palestine, Kashmir, Islamophobia, women rights and Muslim minorities etc,” the envoy wrote on his X account.

He said the OIC secretary general appreciated Pakistan’s robust engagement with the OIC and expressed the hope to further deepen cooperation.

