Newly appointed envoy vows to serve Pakistan community in Australia

CANBERRA, Oct 16 (APP): The newly appointed Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia Irfan Shaukat on Thursday appreciating the hard work and contributions of Pakistani expatriates, vowed to provide efficient, transparent, and accessible services to them.

The high commissioner, who recently assumed the office, wrote a letter to the members of the Pakistani community in Australia and the Pacific nations, saying that their professionalism and contributions had earned respect and recognition for Pakistan in all these countries.

Irfan Shaukat, who also holds concurrent accreditation to Fiji, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu, said that the Pakistani community served as a living bridge, reflecting the true spirit and values of their homeland.

He said that he looked forward to working closely with the Pakistani community to further strengthen these bonds and explore new avenues of cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Shaukat said that the high commission and the consulates general remained committed to providing efficient, transparent, and accessible services to the Pakistani diaspora.

“It will be our mission to serve as a source of support and facilitation for all members of the Pakistani community. This is very much in accord with the directives of the prime minister and deputy prime minister of Pakistan and consistent with my personal commitment to public service,” the high commissioner remarked.

He also encouraged the Pakistani expatriates to continue engaging actively with the Mission, share their valuable feedback, and participate in its collective efforts to promote Pakistan’s rich culture, heritage, and national interests.