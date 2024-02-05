Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Iran’s envoy expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday extended solidarity with the Muslim people of Kashmir.

“On February 5 and on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, I would like to extend my solidarity with the Muslim people of Kashmir,” he wrote on X (formerly twitter).

