Iran’s envoy expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday extended solidarity with the Muslim people of Kashmir.
“On February 5 and on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, I would like to extend my solidarity with the Muslim people of Kashmir,” he wrote on X (formerly twitter).
On February 5th & on the occasion of #kashmire solidarity day, I would like to extend my solidarity with the #Muslim people of #Kashmire. pic.twitter.com/oRWsl6yycb
— Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) February 5, 2024