Pakistan High Commission holds flag-hoisting ceremony in Singapore

ISLAMABAD,Mar23 (APP): A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House in Singapore to commemorate the 84th National Day of Pakistan.

The high commission’s staff and prominent members of the Pakistani community in Singapore attended the ceremony.

High Commissioner Rukhsana Afzaal hoisted the flag to the tune of the National Anthem, followed by the messages of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan, read out by Press Counsellor, Ather Zeb Abbasi and Deputy High Commissioner Salman Mahmood respectively.

The ceremony ended with prayers for the security, stability, and economic prosperity of the country in line with the vision of our founding fathers.