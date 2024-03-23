Pakistan High Commission holds flag-hoisting ceremony in Singapore

Pakistan High Commission holds flag-hoisting ceremony in Singapore

ISLAMABAD,Mar23 (APP): A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House in Singapore to commemorate the 84th National Day of Pakistan.

The high commission’s staff and prominent members of the Pakistani community in Singapore attended the ceremony.

High Commissioner Rukhsana Afzaal hoisted the flag to the tune of the National Anthem, followed by the messages of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan, read out by Press Counsellor, Ather Zeb Abbasi and Deputy High Commissioner Salman Mahmood respectively.

The ceremony ended with prayers for the security, stability, and economic prosperity of the country in line with the vision of our founding fathers.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services