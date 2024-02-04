Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Govt, people of Pakistan condole demise of President of Namibi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The government and the people of Pakistan were deeply saddened at the passing of President Hage G. Geingob of Namibia, said a Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement on Sunday.

She said, “President Geingob was a visionary statesman, a leading icon of the liberation struggle of Namibia and the chief architect of the Constitution of Namibia.”

“President Geingob will always be remembered for his services to the Namibian nation and his distinguished legacy as a leader of the Global South. Our heartfelt condolences to President Geingob’s family and the people of Namibia,” she added.

