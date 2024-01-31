FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Secretary General, EU External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino, on Wednesday, discussed the global and regional developments.

During a meeting in Brussels, they expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pak-EU relations, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

They also agreed to strengthen relations and further deepen cooperation in areas under the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

