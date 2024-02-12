FM congratulates Iran on 45th anniversary of Islamic revolution

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday attended a reception hosted by the Iranian Embassy on occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran.

The minister congratulated the people and the government of Iran on this important anniversary. He emphasized the principles of friendship, cooperation and solidarity that characterize the relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, dignitaries, military officers, diplomats and members of media attended the reception.