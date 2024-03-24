Flag-hoisting ceremonies held in Pakistan’s Canada high commission, consulates

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): The Pakistan Day was celebrated with zeal and fervour at the Pakistan’s High Commission, Ottawa and the three consulates in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner Zaheer A. Janjua hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem.

A large number of Pakistani diaspora and Canadians including member of the parliament Yasir Naqvi, attended the ceremony.

Messages of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan were also read out.

In his message, Ambassador Janjua, paid rich tribute to the nation’s founding fathers, especially Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Mohammad Iqbal, for their vision and untiring struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

Underscoring the significant strides the country has made over the decades across multiple fields, the high commissioner highlighted the resilience and resolve of the Pakistanis to bounce back stronger in the face of challenges.

He also lauded the contributions of dynamic and vibrant Pakistani diaspora across Canada for serving as a bridge between the two countries and promoting Pakistan in their adopted homeland.