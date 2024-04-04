Embassy in Netherlands organizes exhibition

The Hague, Apr 04 (APP): The Pakistan embassy in the Netherlands has organized the first solo exhibition of Pakistan’s leading visual artist Imran Qureshi at the prestigious Pulchri Studio. The show titled “Scattered Yet Together” will continue till 14 April 2024.

The exhibition was officially opened by Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, Ms. Marieta Reijerkero Chairperson of Pulchri Studio, and artist Imran Qureshi.

Ms. Marieta Reijerkero Chairperson of Pulchri Studio, in her opening remarks said that she was glad to see work of a leading Pakistani artist displayed and it was a result of two yearlong discussions with Ambassador Tarar.

An “Artist Talk” with Mr. Imran Qureshi was also organized alongside the opening ceremony.

Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar gave an overview of how the exhibition had been curated and current status of contemporary art in Pakistan. He mentioned different genres of works and how contemporary miniature painting from Pakistan has become a global art movement. Ambassador Tarar also highlighted the cultural links between Pakistan and the Netherlands and that Pakistani visual artists like others in the world have been inspired by the Dutch masters during their education or careers.

Imran Qureshi during the talk shared how he joined the Miniature Department at National College of Arts, Lahore which was at that time one of the only places offering a graduate degree in Miniature painting.

He recalled his different large-scale projects including the rooftop commission at New York’s Metropolitan Museum and how he used skills of traditional miniature in evolving a large-scale contemporary work of art.

The talk and exhibition opening was attended by a large number of people. It included high ranking officials from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Mr. Wouter Jurgens – Director for department of Asia and Oceania, Ambassador Dewi van der weerd –Ambassador for International cultural cooperation, Ambassador Bea ten Tusscher – the Dutch Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion and Belief, Ambassador Joanna Roper – British Ambassador to The Hague, Ambassador Thomas Drew – former British High Commissioner to Pakistan, representative from Rijksmuseum, artists, and representatives from different galleries and museums in The Hague.

Pulchri Studio is a Dutch art society established in 1847 and is housed in its current building since 1901. It is a gallery space frequently used for multiple exhibition and visited by the locals and tourists alike.

Pakistan and the Netherlands enjoy good bilateral relations. Both countries marked 75 years of their diplomatic relations in 2023. “Scattered Yet Together” is a Public and Cultural Diplomacy initiative by Pakistan Embassy the Netherlands to introduce Pakistani art, culture and heritage to the people of the Netherlands.