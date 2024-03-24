Embassy holds exhibition in Tehran to mark Pakistan Day, Nouroz celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Iran organised a photo exhibition titled “Khoobsurat Pakistan” as part of the Pakistan Day and Nouruz celebrations at Buraj Azadi to promote Pakistan’s culture and tourism.

Ambassador of Pakistan Mudassir Tipu inaugurated the exhibition along with Ali Raza Dabbaghi, a representative of Iran’s Ministry of Culture.

The Iranian Ministry of Culture accorded a special permission to Embassy of Pakistan to hold this event at the venue which signifies the close cultural ties and brotherly relations of both the countries.

The representative of Ministry of Culture appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Embassy and called it a milestone towards promotion of tourism and people to people contact, that will further strengthen the brotherly relations of both countries.

Ambassador Mudassir thanked Ali Raza for all the support of the Iranian government.

He said that Pakistan was blessed with marvelous beauty as its mighty mountains, virgin beaches, snow clapped mountains, deserts and historical monuments were custodians of ancient civilizations.

He said that as Iran was also a very beautiful and unique country, therefore such ventures would help improve the tourism between both countries.

A large number of people visited the exhibition and appreciated the beauty of Pakistan.