Consul General briefs Pakistani expatriates on measures for their facilitation

DUBAI, Mar 6 (APP): Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Hussain Muhammad, along with officers of the Consulate, held an online meeting with members of the Pakistani community from Dubai and the Northern Emirates to brief them on the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan for their facilitation amid the evolving regional situation.

During the meeting, the Consul General apprised the participants of the steps undertaken by the Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He informed the community members about the establishment of a Special Facilitation Desk, including 24/7 helplines, to assist Pakistani diaspora members in the UAE, as well as Pakistanis in transit.

Hussain expressed appreciation for the UAE authorities for their continued efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors during the current situation, particularly for facilitating transiting passengers and tourists.

The consul general urged members of the Pakistani community to remain calm, avoid rumors and speculation, and rely only on official announcements issued by the UAE authorities.

He emphasized the importance of the responsible use of social media and urged community members to strictly adhere to the laws and guidelines of the host country.

He called upon the participants to play a proactive role in spreading awareness within the Pakistani community in the UAE regarding the responsible use of social media in accordance with local regulations.

The consul general thanked community members for their continued cooperation and support during the current situation.

He particularly appreciated the initiatives announced by Pakistan Association Dubai and Social Centre Sharjah to provide free-of-cost medical assistance to transiting passengers and tourists.

The participating community members thanked the Consul General for the outreach and the proactive efforts of the Mission during the present situation. They assured their full support and cooperation and reiterated their commitment to assist and contribute positively during this period.