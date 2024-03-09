Collective efforts required to ensure gender parity: Ambassador Tirmizi

ISLAMABAD, March 09 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Saturday stressed upon investing in women so that they could accelerate progress, especially by addressing the women’s economic disempowerment.

He underlined the importance of ensuring inclusivity by engaging women in political, economic and cultural spheres.

The ambassador warmly welcomed participants gathered to commemorate International Women’s Day at a grand event held at the premises of the Embassy in Abu Dhabi, a press release said.

He said “This day is a reminder for our collective efforts to achieve gender parity and equality in all spheres of life. The current statistics on gender parity highlight the need for more concrete efforts and measures to achieve our goal women empowerment.”

Tirmizi said that the event’s most special feature was an in-depth interactive panel discussion with inspiring Pakistani women with acclaimed successes and accomplishments in various fields of life which included Zulfia Nazir, football player/fitness Influencer, Kiran Malik actor/ model/ entrepreneur, Mehr F. Husain author/journalist/publisher and Shazia Ali Khan film maker/professor. The panel discussion was moderated by Saba Karim Khan.

The proud Pakistani women stars shared their impactful stories and journeys of untiring struggle, dedication, self-belief and commitment to the passion of what they wanted to achieve in life.

The thrilling life story of each individual to reach to the zenith of success in their professional careers and endeavors was undeniably impressive.

The ambassador conferred special thanks to the panelists for joining the session and making it truly meaningful.

He said that it was a treat to be listening to a bunch of confident, successful and impactful Pakistani women who were role models for young women and girls to get inspiration.

He also appreciated Amber, Ms. Sabah Karim Khan, Professor of Anthropology, New York University Abu Dhabi, Kiran Kazmi and Haniya Faisal for their efforts and assistance in making the event a success.

A special documentary showcasing dynamic Pakistani women from diverse fields made by Pakistan’s Women Parliamentary Caucus was also shown during the event.

Another documentary video highlighting role of Pakistani women in various walks of life, prepared by Haniya with the assistance of Faisal Hussain, was shown during the event.